Apple picking season is here: One local farm has been around 4 generations

GREEN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Apple picking and fall go together like wearing plaid and drinking cider. Sunny and warm weather in September makes for a great apple picking outing.

In Green Twp., the apple season gets an A grade but not across the board.

It’s prime time for picking apples. John Huffman can get lost in the trees, but he says don’t yank down on the apple.

“And then when you flick up with your wrist a little bit, it usually comes right off,” Huffman said

Huffman Fruit Farm has been around for four generations. It has 20 acres of apples, roughly 3,000 trees, and the apples come in over thirty varieties ready to be picked: Red and Yellow Delicious, Jonathan, McIntosh, Ida Red.

“Good finish in general on the skin of the apples. Pretty good quality what apples we do have,” Huffman said.

Huffman was expecting 13,000 bushels a month ago. He’s hoping for 10,000. A bumper crop would be 20,000 bushels.

“Some trees were probably too full last year, and even though they bloomed this year, they were feeling tired and didn’t set a good crop. They were more vulnerable to frost because the blossoms were weaker perhaps,” he said.

This part of Ohio was hit by a spring frost.

There are plenty of apples for local use but not a good crop to ship apples elsewhere.

Huffman knows apple pickers are ready. He suggests picking an apple and tasting it, knowing people are looking for different things.

“With red apples, some people want it where you can just about break all your teeth off on it, and other people want it to be a little bit softer,” Huffman said.

The softer it is, the sweeter the apple. There should be plenty to enjoy in pies, jams and to put caramel over and work on your recipes for next year.

“They should be good and strong for a real heavy crop next year. Should be because they’re getting a rest this year,” Huffman said.

Huffman says they picked one bin of Romes because some people wanted them. He had to go through 14 trees to fill the bin. In a good year, it takes 2 trees.

He said the frost did not affect the peach trees.

Huffman Fruit Farm is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days, right between Canfield and Salem.