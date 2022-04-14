GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An appeals court decision filed Thursday could put the brakes on Mill Creek Metroparks’ expansion of the hike and bike trail in Green Township.

The Seventh District Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of property owner Diane Less, who has been fighting eminent domain of her property for the project.

The appeals court reversed a ruling from the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas and said that Mill Creek failed to have a statutorily authorized reason or purpose for the appropriation by eminent domain and that Less followed procedure when pleading her case.

The ruling orders that the matter be sent down to the lower courts with instructions to enter a summary judgment in favor of Less.

The $6 million bike trail expansion includes lengthening it by six miles along an abandoned railroad line and linking it with the Greenway Trail in Columbiana County.

Less wants the bike trail moved to have it run along Washingtonville Road.

Mill Creek Metroparks Executive Director Aaron Young said he is reviewing the ruling and doesn’t know at this time where the future of the bike path stands. He added that the attorney for the board is out of town at this time.