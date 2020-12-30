Appeals court denies claim by man sentenced in 2018 Youngstown shooting death

Traylor Johnson's attorneys tried to tell an appeals court their client's sentence should be reconsidered because he took special education courses in school

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The 7th District Court of Appeals this week denied a man’s request to have his 14-year sentence in a west side shooting death reconsidered because the defendant claimed the sentencing judge did not take special education classes he took in school into consideration.

The court ruled 3-0 to affirm the sentence against Traylor Johnson, 23.

Johnson was sentenced to 14 years in prison in December 2019 after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of manslaughter with a firearm specification for the Nov. 29, 2018, shooting death of 23-year-old Derrick Franklin inside the former All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue.

Johnson appealed the sentence handed down by Judge Anthony D’Apolito, saying Judge D’Apolito should have taken into consideration that he had an IEP, or Individual Education Program, when he was a student in school and that was evidence that Johnson had a mental disability.

Writing for the court, Appeallate Judge Carol Ann Robb wrote that just because a student has an IEP while they are in school that is not a sign that they have a mental health issue.

Additionally, Judge Robb wrote, Johnson’s school record was contained in a presentence report read by Judge D’Apolito before the sentencing, meaning the judge knew about the IEP when he studied the case before sentencing.

Defense counsel in the case also never raised the issue, Judge Robb wrote.

Johnson’s appeallate counsel claimed that had the judge taken the fact Johnson had an IEP into account when he was determining the sentencing, he would have known that a mental health issue was behind what Judge D’Apolito called a “senseless” death.

The other appeallate judges ruling on the case were Judge Gene Donofrio and Judge Cheryl L. Waite.