YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who had pleaded guilty to breaking the jaw of a supervisor at a Struthers business will be back in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court next week after an appeals court ruled he could take his guilty plea back.

Eddie Crook, Jr., 30, is scheduled for a pretrial hearing Tuesday before Judge Anthony Donofrio after the 7th District Court of Appeals ruled on March 18 that Crook could take his plea back.

Crook was sentenced last May to three to five years in prison by Judge Donofrio after pleading guilty to charges of felonious assault and grand theft for a July 2020 attack on a supervisor at Astro Shapes in Struthers.

Police were called to the plant for the attack, where witnesses told them that the victim was training a man who they said was “lazy and disrespectful” to her.

After she corrected him, he punched her in the face and she hit her head on one of the machines before she fell to the ground, according to the report.

Crook was not there when police arrived but was later arrested by U.S. Marshals.

The victim had a broken jaw and facial injuries.

Crook appealed his plea, saying he was represented by ineffective counsel and that he was not aware that when he entered his plea he would receive an additional sentence because he had violated parole in an earlier case.

The appeals court ruled that Crook did not know during plea negotiations that prosecutors wanted to run his sentence for the parole violation consecutive to the felonious assault and grand theft sentences, and because of that, he was not able to make a fully informed decision on whether or not he should accept a plea offer.