YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A large police presence is currently at the intersection of South and E. Florida avenues in Youngstown. There appears to have been shooting.

It happened around 9 p.m.

There were a few police markings on the ground where shell cases ended up.

Police are not telling us anything at this time. We don’t know yet if anyone was actually injured.

