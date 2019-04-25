Apparent fetus found near Lily Pond at Mill Creek Park

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Construction begins Monday on the Mill Creek MetroParks Lily Pond.

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved Construction begins Monday on the Mill Creek MetroParks Lily Pond.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police say a woman walking near the Lily Pond at Mill Creek Park found what appears to be a human fetus.

According to a police report, a woman from Maryland was walking on the east side of the pond, near the wooden footbridge, on April 13 when she saw something off the trail in a hole that she thought was a toy.

A small pink jewelry box was inside containing what appeared to be a human fetus about three to four inches long, the report stated.

A note in the box read, "We'll never forget you. Love you forever, Mommy, Daddy and big brother XXOO."

There was also blue felt covering on the box.

The Mahoning County Coroner is investigating.

Calls made to the coroner's office were not immediately returned. This report will be updated as new information becomes available.