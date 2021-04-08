Appalachian grant helps local agency secure employment for vulnerable group

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A $500,000 grant is being awarded to a Youngstown non-profit called Flying High. They work to help people find jobs, even for those with a drug and criminal history.

The money is coming from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

The money will help the organization continue to help connect clients with employers and provide support systems far beyond when they get hired.

“It’s going to take them through a process that is going to be at their pace, where they are ready to not only obtain and maintain employment, but also make sure they have supports in place so they don’t relapse, and they can enter into financial self-sufficiency,” said Flying High Executive Director Jeff Magada.

They’re working with other area companies like TJX and Macy’s to help with find people jobs.