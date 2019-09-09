“Apocalypse Now” star coming to Youngtown for lecture series



by: WKBN Staff

Martin Sheen, speaking at Stambaugh Auditorium, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Film and television actor Martin Sheen is coming to Stambaugh Auditorium next month.

The Apocalypse Now and West Wing star is the next featured speaker in the YSU Skeggs Lecture Series.

In addition to acting, Sheen also uses his celebrity status to voice political and humanitarian causes around the world.

His lecture is scheduled for Wednesday, October 16th.

Tickets are free and are available Monday on the Stambaugh Auditorium website.

The last speaker in the Skeggs Lecture series was filmmaker Kevin Smith, who spoke in front of a sold-out crowd in July.

