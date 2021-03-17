Apartments, bowling alley and malt shop planned for Youngstown building

The city took over the 95-year-old building in 2004 and has been trying to sell it since

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council gave approval Wednesday to seek bids for a downtown Youngstown property.

The city is looking to sell 20 Federal Place. That is the old Strouss’ and Phar-Mor building.

City leaders are looking for a developer to take over the building.

A consultant hired by the city proposes turning the upper four floors of the seven-story building into apartments. Upgrade the first-floor food court and turn the basement into a six-lane bowling alley, bar and malt shop.

