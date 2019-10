Photo courtesy of Brian Matthews via Report-It

No fatalities or injuries have been reported

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An apartment triplex caught on fire late Monday night in the Brookfield Township/Masury area.

Officials from Sharon, Vienna and Hubbard arrived on the scene to help Brookfield firefighters.

The state fire marshal will also be investigating.

The triplex is in the 8200 block of Roberts Street.

No fatalities or injuries have been reported.