YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- An apartment building in Youngstown has caught fire Friday morning.

The Youngstown Fire Department responded to an apartment building on the 300 block of Broadway Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. The building is a part of Broadway Park Apartments.

Crews have not shared any information on injuries or if anyone is trapped.

The apartment is a facility used for senior citizen housing.

Firefighters remain on scene.