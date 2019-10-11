Apartment building in Wick Park neighborhood scheduled for demolition

It should start coming down early next week.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of the worst eyesores in Youngstown’s Wick Park neighborhood is finally scheduled for demolition.

It is an old apartment building that takes up two and a half lots at the corner of Woodbine Avenue and Bryson Street. It is directly behind Congregation Rodef Sholom.

A backhoe is sitting out front, and the man in charge of demolition said it should start coming down early next week.

People familiar with the neighborhood said it has been 20 years since the building was last occupied.