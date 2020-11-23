Any parties for swingers at Austintown club would not be sexual in nature

The Zodiac Club is not in an area designated for a sexually oriented business

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of viewers have called in and emailed us about a possible series of swingers club parties. They were scheduled to take place at the Zodiac Lounge & Grill in Austintown.

The owner of the Zodiac Club said he planned to rent the space to another business called Lifestyle Legends, LLC, who would throw the swingers’ parties. But now, the owner is saying he doesn’t want to rent out the space for any parties that would be sexually oriented.

“We want a place for like-minded individuals to come together. It’s not always about the sex, it’s about the community,” said Shawnna Martin, owner of Lifestyle Legends.

A taboo subject…

“In the United States, sex is hush hush,” Martin said.

…in a public setting.

“We want a nice, safe COVID friendly environment where we can all come together as a community and even just sit down for a mixer,” Martin said.

Martin says she has been a swinger since 2008 and has managed other swinger parties and clubs over the years.

“A lot of people think that there’s not a want for this type of thing in this area but there is,” Martin said.

Most recently, she wanted to host swinger parties at the Zodiac Club. Plans were made to rent the club exclusively through the new year, but when the owner found out that the people at the parties would be having sex at the club, he put a stop to it.

“I don’t want to be known to be engaged or connected with this group doing these activities at my property. That’s just not the direction I want to go,” said Brian Vandusen, owner of the Zodiac Club.

We called zoning and they told us the Zodiac Club is not in an area designated for a sexually oriented business.

Martin says she still wants to open a place for people in the lifestyle — as they call it — to be around other like-minded people.

“You don’t have to go to a regular bar and hide things you think are morally wrong because this is what society tells you. A lot of times you end up with just a lot of conversations with people who are great,” Martin said.

She says any events she hosts are COVID compliant. Everyone is required to wear a mask when they come in and they get their temperature checked.

She is hoping to have her business up and running in a permanent location after a COVID vaccine is available.

Both the owner and organizer said any parties thrown through Lifestyle Legends at the Zodiac Club would be mixers-only type of parties. Anyone wishing to engage in sexual activity would need to do so off the premises.