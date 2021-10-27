Anti-crime officers arrest man on gun charge following Youngstown traffic stop

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Officers working an anti-crime detail Tuesday arrested a man on a gun charge following a traffic stop on the South Side.

Jason Jackson, Jr., 20, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court.

Reports said Jackson was a passenger in a car driven by a woman that was pulled over about 6:45 p.m. on Beechwood Avenue near Palmer Avenue with excessive window tint.

Reports said as officers approached the car, they could see smoke coming from the inside and could also smell marijuana. The driver of the car said she was not aware of anything illegal in the car, but she and Jackson were ordered out so police could search the car because of the marijuana smell and smoke.

Reports said police found two bags of marijuana in the driver’s side door map pocket and a loaded 9mm handgun in a bag that was on the floorboard in front of the passenger seat where Jackson was sitting.

While Jackson was taken to jail, reports said police confiscated the marijuana and released the driver with a warning.