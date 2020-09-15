Anti-bullying group raising funds for education initiative

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization to help stop bullying is hoping to raise money in honor of a girl who spent so much time trying to teach others about being kind.

Mary Eva Howard was a student at Cheektowaga Central High School in New York. She went to several communities with her anti-bullying message, including here in the Valley.

Howard died after she was hit by a vehicle while walking in Erie, Pa.

Now, members of her family and others have formed a group to raise money in her name to help others attend college.

National Stop Bullying was canvassing businesses at the Eastwood Mall Complex Monday looking for sponsors for their event, which takes place this Saturday from 2 p.m to 5 p.m. at Tipsy Bull, 1931 W. Market St., Warren.

“We’re still looking for sponsors. We’re looking for vendors, and we want all kids and all families, everyone, to come down,” said Robert Harris, National Stop Bullying.

Money raised will help with an education initiative to help with the cost of community college.

Harris says the group currently has an agreement with Eastern Gateway Community College.

For anyone interested in helping, call 716-559-6130.

More headlines from WKBN.com: