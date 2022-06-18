YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Several people rallied outside the Mahoning County Courthouse in downtown Youngstown on Saturday afternoon.

It was part of the Youngstown Rally for Life, which was held in partnership with Ohio Right to Life and Penguins for Life — Youngstown State University’s Students for Life of America organization.

Several speakers were there, including a woman who now runs a post-abortive ministry and one who survived abortion and chose adoption over abortion.

“Nowadays you can pick the family, there are so many options that you have that we didn’t have when I was a child. She wasn’t going to be in 26 homes. I was finding her a loving family that was going to take care of her, and be kind to her and love her and motivate her,” said Micaella Clay of Marysville.

Clay also told the crowd that she reconnected with her daughter when she was 15 and the two have a good relationship. Those who attended were also able to donate diapers and wipes, which will go to local pregnancy resource centers.