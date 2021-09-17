Another Valley school updates mask policy

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN)- The Southern Local School District district will be enforcing face coverings beginning Monday, September 20.

Superintendent Tom Cunningham announced that the district will be enforcing face coverings due to contact tracing.

He said when a student has been around a positive case for longer than 15 minutes without a mask on then that student must isolate at home.

Cases have started to rise, so to avoid students having to isolate, the mask mandate has been implemented.

Southern Local School District has had 18 cases so far this school year and six just this week.