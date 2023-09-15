WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – New property reappraisals in Mahoning County have increased property values, and Trumbull County is seeing much of the same thing.

Although the figures have yet to be finalized in Trumbull County, the tentative, county-wide valuations jumped more than 30%.

Like all Ohio counties, reappraisals are done every six years. Trumbull County Auditor Martha Yoder said the county contracts with an outside company to reappraise its more than 144,000 parcels. Those figures were sent to the state Department of Taxation Friday.

The tentative reappraisal values county-wide have an average of a 35-36% increase.

“It’s really important that the public understand that those values are based on the market, primarily, and if you know anything about what’s happened — unless you’ve been in a coma — the last couple of years the market has been really, really strong,” Yoder said.

There are variables that play into how much taxes will increase, including where you live, and any levies that were already passed or are appearing on the ballot this November.

“I can’t tell you how much people’s (taxes) are going up, but I know it won’t be the same as what their property values go up. It will be less,” Yoder said.

Yoder says once the state approves the values, it will be posted on the county auditor’s office website.

