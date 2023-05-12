WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Another large tank was spotted traveling through Warren Friday morning.

The video above from a First News viewer was sent to us from South Street SE. The video shows another large tank being pulled by a tractor-trailer.

It’s similar to the tank owned by Linde that traveled through Warren into Lordstown on Tuesday.

At the time, a spokesperson at the Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers were assisting Beyel Brothers with an escort.

That load was a 299-foot empty tank that weighed more than 600,000 pounds.