YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police say there was another shooting on the city’s south side.

It happened around 8 p.m. Monday on W. Ravenwood Avenue.

A woman was shot, but she wasn’t seriously hurt.

So far, no one has been arrested.

At least 48 people have been shot in Youngstown so far this year. In total, there’s been 12 homicides. Several of the most recent were on the south side.