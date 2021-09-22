Another school will require masks due to rising COVID-19 cases

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Weathersfield Local School District will be requiring masks starting Thursday.

In a release, Superintendent Damon Dohar said the mask requirement is due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases and required quarantines.

All students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks while inside district buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

With this policy, the district hopes to maintain the students’ health and academic growth, uninterrupted.

COVID-19 cases and spread in the buildings will be evaluated on a daily basis. The policy will be adjusted as needed.

Dohar said in the release they hope it will only be a temporary requirement.