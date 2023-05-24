YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Drivers will be detoured in Youngstown next week during work on a rail crossing.

Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho announced Wednesday that West Rayen Avenue between St. Clair Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed to through traffic from Tuesday, May 30 for a period of six days.

West Rayen Avenue will be closed at the railroad crossing just east of St. Clair Street for rail crossing repairs.

Businesses east of the rail crossing must access Rayen Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to the east. Businesses west of the crossing should use Crescent Street.

The detour will be Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to West River Crossing. Signs will be up in the area, according to Shasho.