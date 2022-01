LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another low point for Lordstown Motors stock. It hit another low Thursday.

The stock finished at $2.88 a share. A drop of 2%.

Shares plunged to $2.76 during Thursday trading, which is the new all-time low and worse than Tuesday when we reported the stock down to $3 per share.

The stock price is down 10% during the past five days and 87% over the past year.