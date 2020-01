For the second time this week, a gas issue is being investigated at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna

Dominion Energy is on the way to the base to help locate the problem.

Dominion officials say the issue is not a problem with the company’s system but an issue with the setup at the base and similar to what happened Tuesday.

