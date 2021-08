(WKBN) – CVS announced Wednesday that it is raising its minimum wage for workers.

The nationwide retailer is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour effective July 2022. Bonuses and benefit enhancements have also been increased.

Company officials said about 65% of hourly workers in their stores already make $15 an hour. They said setting the minimum wage at $15 will help to attract and retain the “very best people.”

CVS is hiring right now. To apply, go to www.cvshealth.com/jobs.