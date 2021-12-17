LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Local Schools are closed today.

Liberty Schools spokesperson, Kate Keller, tells First News that a threat was found on a wall of an elementary bathroom.

The plan was to originally cancel school Friday at Blott Guy PK-6.

But with the additional threats made nationwide on social media, the district decided to use today as a “calamity day.”

First News is told the school district worked with police to investigate the threat on the bathroom wall and that police found it was unsubstantiated.