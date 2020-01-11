Another defendant enters guilty plea to charges in shooting death of Youngstown mom

Police say Crystal Hernandez died shielding her young son from gunfire as shots were fired into her apartment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another defendant in the shooting death of a young Youngstown mother entered a plea in the case.

Joquaun Blair pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy charges with firearm specifications.

As part of a plea agreement, other charges of murder and felonious assault were dismissed.

A 20-year prison sentence was recommended in exchange for Blair’s cooperation in the investigation, according to court records.

Police say Crystal Hernandez died shielding her young son from gunfire as shots were fired into her apartment. Investigators have said Hernandez’s boyfriend was the intended target, although he wasn’t in the apartment at the time.

Other men are also charged in the shooting of Hernandez as well as for the previous shooting involving Hernandez’s boyfriend, Gabriel Smith. Two men, Martize Daniels and Burton McGee, have already entered guilty pleas to involuntary manslaughter in those cases.