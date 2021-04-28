I-80 WB in Mercer County reopens following crash

SHENANGO TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Mercer County have reopened following a tractor-trailer crash.
The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on I-80 westbound between Exit 4A-I-376/New Castle and the Ohio State line.
A tractor-trailer overturned, shutting down the westbound lanes as crews worked to remove the truck.
It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.
The highway reopened about an hour later.
Earlier Wednesday, a crash in the same area on the eastbound side shut down the highway for several hours but has since reopened.