LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another bump in the road for Lordstown Motors stock.

Truck production has started slowly, but some investors are pulling the plug. Tuesday, the company stock set another all-time low. It dropped to $1.30 a share right after the opening bell.

At closing, the price was $1.33, meaning Lordstown Motors lost 11% in the last two days.

Its highest price in 2021 reached $5. 28 a share.

The all-time highest price was September 22, 2020, when the stock price was $31.80 a share.

It’s decreased by over 95%.