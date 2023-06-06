JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Mercer County is facing a lot of roadwork in its future as a second bridge restoration project was just announced for the county.

Work will begin soon to rehabilitate a 56-year-old bridge that carries Valley Road (Route 3022) over the Shenango River in Jefferson Township. This closely follows the announcement of the closure of Leesburg Road Bridge, a project that could take 6 months to complete.

Work is expected to begin Monday, and the bridge is expected to reopen in August.

Rehabilitation of the bridge will include resurfacing and concrete patching, repairs to the deck abutment joints and barriers, as well as painting the beam ends.

A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately two and a half months. The proposed 16.5-mile detour route will be posted using Valley Road (Route 3039), Route 258 and Route 18.

The bridge was built in 1967 and is classified as in poor condition. Approximately 250 vehicles a day use the bridge, according to PennDOT statistics.