Anonymous donor pays nearly $3,000 for Youngstown youth football teams’ fields

On Wednesday, the donor paid $2,845 to secure four practice fields and a field for each game day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An anonymous donor came forward to help a youth football league with teams in Youngstown.

Earlier this week, WKBN reported that four teams in the Northeast Ohio Football League did not have a home field. All four teams were from Youngstown.

In total, more than 300 kids play on those teams.

With their first game scheduled for August 17, the coaches feared they would have no place to play.

However, an anonymous donor paid $2,845 Wednesday to secure four practice fields and a field for each game day.

The coaches expressed extreme gratitude and would like to thank the person who donated to the kids of the league.