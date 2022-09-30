YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The family of Armani Wainwright is thanking an anonymous donor for helping them rebuild a memorial for her after it was vandalized and torn down.

Wainwright was killed a year ago at the corner of Southern Blvd. and Avondale Avenue, on Youngstown’s South Side. In that spot, her family created a memorial in her memory.

“I ride by it every day,” said Wayne Thigpen, Wainwright’s grandfather.

However, a few weeks ago, someone vandalized it and tore down her photos and candles.

“I just feel sick about the whole situation, terrible that somebody would vandalize it and I am grateful that we could put it back together,” said Briasia Brown, Wainwright’s sister.

But, on Wainwright’s birthday, September 29, the day she would have turned 23, her family was able to rebuild her memorial thanks to a donation from an anonymous person.

“Only thing I can do is I turn it over to God, right now, and I thank the anonymous donor once again,” Thigpen said.

Now, her memorial is once again filled with photos of her and her three children, balloons, flowers and messages of hope and love.

Thigpen says he and his family are still fighting for justice for Armani. So far no arrests have been made in her case.