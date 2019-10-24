Annual Youngstown Marathon moves from summer to fall

Volunteers will monitor the course closely to make sure no one gets hurt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Get ready to run! This weekend, more than 2,000 people will take part in the third annual Youngstown Marathon.

This year’s run switched from summer to fall at runners’ requests.

So for the first time, runners in the Youngstown Marathon won’t have to deal with the summer heat.

“Basically for the safety of the runners so that we can have cooler temperatures and less chance of severe weather,” said Josh Boggs, vice president of the Youngstown Marathon.

With the marathon moving from the summer to the fall this year, and with some rain in the forecast, that may leave runners with a new obstacle: wet leaves.

Boggs says his group of 250 volunteers will monitor the course closely, before and during the race, to make sure no one gets hurt.

“We will adjust accordingly if we need to. Runners are a pretty tough group of athletes so we aren’t super concerned. It’s looking like just rain, no storms or anything,” Boggs said.

“I personally like really cold weather and it looks perfect for Sunday for me,” said runner Jaclyn Disibio.

Sunday will be Disibio’s ninth marathon, but first in Youngstown. She’s been training with the help of her three kids.

Disibio says she’s more focused on the race than any weather elements.

“We would worry about really, really cold weather or really hot weather, any of the extremes. But general leaves and rain, that doesn’t really bother anyone,” she said.

The proceeds from this year’s race will buy new coats for the Youngstown Blue Coats group. They will also help to renovate the Beatitude House.

On Saturday, there will be a kids run starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Covelli Centre. Then on Sunday, the marathon and half-marathon will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:15 a.m.

For more information about this year’s Youngstown Marathon, visit the event’s website.