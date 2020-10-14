Annual Pink Ribbon Tea in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month going drive-thru this year

Anyone attending the Junior League of Mahoning Valley event will pick up their lunch and stay in their car

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A drive-thru lunch in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is happening in Canfield next week.

The Junior League of the Mahoning Valley is hosting its Pink Ribbon Tea Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Waypoint 4180, attached to the Marriott hotel, at 4180 Westford Pl.

Anyone attending will pick up their lunch and stay in their car.

“It really resonates that we are blessed, we are grateful for the support of the community that allows us to put on events such as this and really celebrate survivors in a way that is special during October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” said Bergen Giordani, Pink Ribbon Tea Committee co-chair.

The Junior League is still accepting reservations. For more information, visit the group’s Facebook page.

