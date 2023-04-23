YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Pets and their owners lined up outside of Stambaugh Auditorium on Sunday for a pet clinic.

Pets could get a free health exam and their nails cut. Vaccines were also offered at a low cost and were done by licensed veterinarians.

The annual Marjorie Hartman Family Foundation Pet Clinic offers low-cost pet health care options. The event is hosted by Youngstown State University’s Pre-Veterinary Society and Buster’s Brigade.

Students from multiple veterinary programs had the opportunity to work hands-on alongside the vets.

Dr. Tina Costarella is a part-time teacher at YSU and is also a veterinarian. She is grateful that this event can benefit not only the community, but also students.

“This is a fantastic opportunity. I really feel, before a student goes on to become a veterinary technician or a veterinarian, that they understand not only how to handle the animal — which is needed, they’ll get that experience here — but to understand the need in a community and to always be willing to give back to their community,” Costarella said.

She says it’s amazing to see how the event has grown over the years.