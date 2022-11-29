YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jewish Family & Community Services and Akiva Academy will hold their annual pajama drive from Nov. 28-Dec. 12.

New pajamas, sizes infant to adult, are being collected for children in foster care through the Mahoning County Children Services Board. Last year, over 250 pairs of pajamas were collected.

Pajama drop boxes are located at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, Akiva Academy at 505 Gypsy Lane and Jewish Family & Community Services 517 Gypsy Lane. Online orders may be delivered to JFCS at 517 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504.

Jewish Family & Community Services meets the social service needs of the community through diverse programs and services including guardianships, counseling, senior outreach and home-delivered meals. For more information, visit JFCS’s website. JFCS is an agency of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

Akiva Academy offers K-8 students an enriching academic experience that’s based on collaborative, project-based and technology-driven learning methods to maximize students’ potential. Akiva helps students to learn, develop and grow in an environment that fosters inquiry and lifelong learning. Housed within the Jewish Community Center, Akiva Academy is open to students of all faiths. Students have access to all of the JCC’s programs and first-class facilities, including weekly swimming classes. Visit Akiva Academy’s website to learn more.