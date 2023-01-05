WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Motorcycle enthusiasts’ engines are revving as the motorcycle exhibit prepares to open this weekend at the National Packard Museum.

Starting Saturday, people can tour the exhibit featuring 35 different bikes — the most motorcycles the exhibit has featured in its 23-year history.

The bikes come from all over the world. There will be a few rare pieces, including a 1912 New Era 2-Speed and a 1955 Victoria Bergmeister.

This year’s exhibit includes 8 BMWs, paying tribute to the 120th anniversary of the BMW motorcycle.

“There really is something for everyone in this exhibit. Whether you like touring, whether you like off-road bikes, whether you like racing — it’s all here, including the early mini bikes,” says Mary Ann Porinchak, museum executive director.

The exhibit runs through May 20.

Check out the exhibit during the museum hours: