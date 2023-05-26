YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Fallen Officers Memorial organized by the Unions for both Youngstown Police and the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office took place Friday morning.

The memorial includes the “last roll call for the fallen,” honoring all of the officers killed in the line of duty since the late 1800s. A red rose will be placed into a memorial wreath for each fallen officer at the Basilica of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Youngstown.

For the last decade, the procession of police vehicles and members of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club has started the procession from the WKBN parking lot.

A few hundred people attended the service, honoring nearly 30 officers that have died in the line of duty since 1891.