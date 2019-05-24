Annual Fallen Officers Memorial remembers those no longer here

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday was the annual Fallen Officers Memorial. Officers from all over the area attended to show remembrance for those no longer here.

“It’s in memory of all the fallen officers in the Valley,” said Bob Chaibi, president of the Blue Knights.

First, a processional took place where the officers were escorted from the WKBN parking lot to Mount Carmel Church by the Blue Knights and the Youngstown Police Department’s Motorcycle Unit.

Then, a ceremony was held at Mount Carmel Church.

The officers memorial is held each year to honor fallen officers in the area — 27 of which died in the line of duty since 1891.

“We all know that all your families are not quite sure if you’re coming home tonight. That’s a calling. That’s a calling for each and every one of us to be thankful that you guys exist,” Sen. Michael Rulli told officers in attendance.

One of those honored was Girard Officer Justin Leo who was killed a year and a half ago.

“I had a gentleman come up to me today and say this is his 35th year here, and it’s not getting any easier for him. So I guess at a year and a half, that kind of hit at where we are,” said Leo’s father, Dave.