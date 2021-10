BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Wednesday night, the Annual Chili Cookoff is making its comeback.

Tuesday afternoon, First News anchor Gerry Ricciutti dropped off two big pots of his homemade chili to compete with a dozen other celebrity chefs.

The cookoff supports the Boardman Optimist Club, which then invests in local activities for kids.

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Avion on the Water in Beaver Township.