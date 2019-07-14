LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News Sunday Morning

Annual car, bike show in Boardman benefits Second Harvest Food Bank

Local News

The show will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Chili's Grill and Bar

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The 7th annual Armstrong Street Scene is happening Sunday in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 7th annual Armstrong Street Scene Car and Custom Bike Show is happening Sunday in Boardman.

It’s a car and custom bike show that features a Chinese auction, door prizes and food.

Registration is from 9 a.m. to noon.

The show will be from noon to 4 p.m. at Chili’s Grill and Bar, located at 7303 Market Street.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The Food Bank solicits, stores and distributes food to hunger-relief organizations in Columbiana, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties, as well as providing education and advocacy.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story