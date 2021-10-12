Annual boat race combines classroom studies with fun for local students

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s an annual tradition for South Range schools, the running of the 23rd Raider Regatta. Tenth graders come out and race boats made out of cardboard and tape while combining multiple school subjects to make it possible.

The Raider Regatta is a nice way for students to get out of the classroom. They spend part of their day at Beaver Township Park, behind the former South Range High School in North Lima.

Students form teams of two to six people.

“They are to create boats that hold anywhere from the two to the six and they have to go across the lake and back. Only duct tape, only cardboard,” said 10th grade English teacher Laura Elder.

They use the ropes that go across the lake and pull the boats across. All the boats come with a certain designed theme to them.

The event combines multiple school subjects.

“This project was in the English 10 classroom but it’s cross-curricular. We are combining science and math and physics and art, of course, with the decorations,” Elder said.

Students had to write manuals on how to build the boats. Then each team got together and made the best boat possible.

Some teams were able to finish the race, while others fell out of their boats. Two teams in the same race didn’t make it a few feet from the start.

“I thought it was pretty fun even though it only lasted about 10 seconds. I think it was a fun project to do. I got to hang out with my friends and build a boat and got to dress up like Ronald McDonald, that’s always a plus,” said 10th grader Parker Bush.

Bush thinks they didn’t make the boat wide enough. They went with the McDonald’s theme because they thought it would be funny.

Bush said he learned a lot from the project.

“I’d say I had to learn teamwork and problem-solving because I couldn’t have built the boat without them and it was a team effort,” he said.