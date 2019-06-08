Annual block party in Columbiana also marks 1st time residents can drink outside

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Hundreds of people of all ages gathered in Columbiana’s business district Friday night for the city’s first ever DORA event.

DORA stands for designated outdoor refreshment area.

The evening was put on by the city’s Alive at Five committee to coincide with Columbiana’s annual block party, which includes outdoor vendors, shopping, live entertainment and activities for kids.

It was the first time Columbiana has allowed this kind of event — city council passed the measure a few months ago with the state’s approval.

So this year, with a special wristband and cup in hand, adults at least 21 years old got to walk around with their choice of alcoholic beverage.

“The Alive at Five group, or the five businesses that have the DORA license, we’ve already talked with them tonight and they are thrilled with the way it’s went. We are thrilled with the way it’s went. Our city’s police chief has been happy with the success of it as well, so we absolutely see this going forward,” said April Brinker, executive director of the Columbiana Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber already has two more DORA events planned this summer, July 12 and August 2.

They say with Friday night’s success, they may even extend the hours and add more activities for patrons.