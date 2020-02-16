Annual benefit dinner held helps Brookfield alumni and families

Local country music artist Chris Higbee was also there to perform

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – An annual benefit to help Brookfield alumni and their families returned Saturday night, complete with a local country music artist.

The ECHO Foundation was created in 2009 by Brookfield High School alumni who wanted to help two classmates who were affected by serious illnesses.

The foundation’s annual event is now in its 12th year, and this year, Brookfield alum Chris Higbee was the music performer.

There was also a dinner and a Chinese auction.

All of the money raised goes to help Brookfield alumni and their families who have experienced a tragic event or need a helping hand.

“The atmosphere every year gets better, okay. I’ve had young people come up to me and say, hey, this is better than the class reunion and I’ve had people actually older than I and they say the same thing, so it’s really just a great community,” said President of the ECHO Foundation Denny Eli.

The Foundation, which has representatives from classes of 1966 to 2007, has helped over 30 families of Brookfield alumni in the tight-knit community.

To help the ECHO Foundation, visit their Facebook page.