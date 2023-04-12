CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — An annual .5K is set to return to the Valley this summer.

The Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley’s Annual Point 5K is returning to White House Fruit Farm on July 8.

The family-friendly walk/run is open to everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. It consists of a lap around the pond at White House Fruit Farm. The event totals only 1,640 feet (0.5 kilometers) to the finish line. There will be a donut stop halfway through the course.

Registration is open, and the cost to participate is $5 per person. The proceeds provide emergency shelter and meals for those in need at the Mission.