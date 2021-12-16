AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new restaurant has opened in Austinown, and it serves Puerto Rican American style food.

“I’ve always loved to cook, it’s always been a dream to open my own restaurant,” said Anna Rodriguez, who owns the restaurant along with her husband.

Anna Rodriguez has been working and studying the food industry for years.

“It took a good 10-12 years to get all of the educational background and the work experience and the certifications,” she said.

In August she found this location in Austintown, right on Mahoning Avenue across from Marc’s. She knew it was the perfect spot to open her restaurant, where the whole family works together.

She has a regular menu, as well as a daily menu that has a new special each day.

“Taco Tuesday’s a big day, Steak Saturday’s a big day, so we’re still pushing out new specials,” she said.

She says she wanted her restaurant to have the homecooked feeling to it.

“Your rice isn’t gonna be all pretty and fancy, it’s gonna be slapped on a plate as if I made you a dinner plate from my house. So, that’s what we’re aiming for, that’s the concept. I want you to feel like you came to my house and ate a plate of food,” she said.

Anna’s Cookin’ is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. They offer takeout, indoor seating and delivery.

She says anyone who would like to keep up with their daily specials and other updates can follow them on Facebook, or check out their website.