‘Animaniacs’ coming to Robins Theatre in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – “Animaniacs in Concert” is coming to Robins Theatre in Warren next weekend.

The show is at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

It’s based on the animated series from the Warner Brothers.

The show is brought to life with original voice actor Rob Paulsen (Yakko and Pinky from “Pinky and the Brain”), Emmy Award-winning composer Randy Rogel and special guest Maurice LaMarche (star of “Futurama,” “Animaniacs” and Brain from “Pinky and the Brain”).

The show features comedy, animation and musical hits.

Tickets can be purchased online, at the Robins Theatre Box Office ‪(160 E. Market St., Warren) or by phone at 234-430-0005 during box office hours.