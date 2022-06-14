MASURY, Ohio (WKBN) – A few dogs and a cat were taken from a house in Masury.

Humane agents were at the house in the 800 block of Boyd Street a couple of days ago and removed three dogs. They were back at the property on Tuesday to rescue one more dog and a cat, according to Lori Shandor, CEO of Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County.

Shandor said the house was unliveable and the Trumbull County Health Department has been notified.

The investigation began after a tip from a concerned citizen.

Shandor said an elderly woman and her son live in the home.