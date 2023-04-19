LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League removed four dogs from a home in Lordstown on Wednesday.

Lordstown police officers assisted AWL humane agents who served a search warrant at the home in the 1700 block of Lyntz Townline Road.

Police say the home was in deplorable condition and unfit for habitation. Investigators say three children were living there, including a two-year-old who was present at the time of the search.

Children Services was contacted, and the agency took custody of the kids.

Police say the Trumbull County Combined Health District was also notified about the condition of the home.

The investigation is ongoing.