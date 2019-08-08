Animal Welfare League has program that could cover 100% of vet bill

The program is available for pet owners who cannot afford to pay for expensive medical treatments

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County says a new program has already helped 22 pet owners with their pet’s medical bills.

AWL’s Harnett Companions in Crises Program has been available since June. It covers lifesaving medical expenses for companion animals.

The program is available for pet owners who cannot afford to pay for their companion animal to have expensive medical treatments. The program can help cover medical issues like pyometra, bladder stones, leg amputations and injuries.

It does not cover general vet visits or basic vaccinations.

The funding for the Harnett Companions in Crises Program was given in an estate gift by the family of Jean C. Harnett. Harnett was an animal lover who cared for her cat Bootsie.

For more information about the Harnett Companions in Crises Program, call AWL at 330-539-5300 on Tuesday through Saturday, after noon.